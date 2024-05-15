Chicago Med season 9 episode 13 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead

Next week on Chicago Med season 9 episode 13, we have reached the finale, and the emotional end of this particular chapter. Sure, we recognize that there is going to be a season 10, but there is one fundamental change that has been reported already. The upcoming finale, after all, is going to be the final one for showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov.

Is there a chance that a big cliffhanger will be at the end of it? That’s a curious question, mostly because the new showrunner / showrunners would be put in a position where they had to tie together some of the aftermath. Doing that is almost certainly easier said than done. We imagine that there are big moments ahead for some of the characters, with Archer and Crockett close to the top of the list.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Med season 9 episode 13 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

05/22/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley and Charles treat a high-risk prisoner who may have dementia. Archer and Sean clash when a resident from Margo’s facility lands in the E.D. Crockett receives shocking news. TV-14

Is there a chance at any other exits?

Well, for the time being we should note that nothing else has been announced. We hope that the rest of the cast is staying put, largely because this franchise has had enough exits as of late. However, at the same time we’ve certainly come to learn that in this universe, anything is possible and it makes a lot of sense to just be prepared. You never know what sort of twist could be coming.

The season 10 premiere is more than likely coming in September or October; with that in mind, we have to prepare ourselves for some sort of extended break where we are stuck wondering some of these big questions aloud to ourselves.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 9 episode 13?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

