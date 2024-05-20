Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, May 20, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We wouldn’t blame anyone out there who wants more of the crime drama in the near future.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with a pretty significant reminder: There are no more episodes left for season 21. The finale aired two weeks ago, which honestly was pretty early in May sweeps for a show this popular. Yet, this was only a ten-episode season brought on by the industry strikes, so there was always only going to be so much that the creative team could produce.

Moving forward, the good news is that we are going to get something that looks and feels somewhat similar to what we’ve seen in the past, a show with a larger episode order that will allow all of the characters a chance to get a decent amount of spotlight. There is also the situation regarding Jessica Knight that needs to be figured out; personally, we’re of the belief that Katrina Law will be coming back to the show, but there is no guarantee that it’s going to happen. Knight has seemingly taken a new position at Camp Pendleton, so that is something that will need to be dealt with.

For those curious, filming for this show typically starts around July, and we have a hard time thinking that we’re going to be seeing anything altogether different here.

When could you see the first previews?

We tend to think that late August or early September is likely going to be the spot for it. The question we have is whether or not CBS will still keep the Knight cliffhanger under wraps during some of those.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

