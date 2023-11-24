Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? November 24 update

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that everyone out there has been waiting a long time for the show’s return.

Also, there is no denying that this has been a rather bittersweet past several days for the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg drama, especially in light of the reports that season 14 is going to be the final one. There is a part of us that is sad over the news, but also grateful. Just remember how rare it is that shows manage to last for anywhere near this long! We also do appreciate that we’ve found out about the final season so far in advance, mostly since it gives all of us a chance to properly prepare.

While we know that season 14 will premiere in mid-February, there isn’t all that much out there in the way of scoop yet. Hopefully, that is going to change in the near future — or at least so we hope! Filming is going to start shortly after Thanksgiving and within that, we imagine that there are going to be plenty of behind-the-scenes teases and reminders of everything that will be coming up next.

Even though season 14 is the final one, we don’t think that anyone out there should enter it with some expectation that we are about see things be radically different from what we’ve had a chance to get in the past. The ending may be a little bit impactful, but this is a series that knows what it is. It’s also still creating episodes for syndication and with that in mind, we do tend to think that it will hold a relatively similar form.

Now, let’s just hope that the series finale will be a perfect culmination of what we’ve seen over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

