Law & Order season 23: Veep alum to be new series regular!

We knew that Law & Order season 23 was going to be actively looking for a new series regular following the exit of Jeffrey Donovan. Not only have they found one now, but it is also a familiar face!

According to a report coming in right now from Deadline, you are going to be seeing former Veep cast member Reid Scott joining the crime-drama institution as a new series regular moving forward. There are not too many details publicly available as of yet, but he will be a detective filling the void left by Donovan’s Cosgrove.

In casting Scott, Wolf Entertainment is likely doing what they set out to do with this spot — bring in someone who has a proven track record of lifting shows and has an established audience. In addition to his aforementioned role on the HBO hit, Scott also appeared recently in American Horror Stories season 3, where he anchored the installment “Daphne.” He has shown an ability to do both comedy and drama, though clearly this show will emphasize more of the latter.

The timing of this announcement is also important, being that it does open the door for Scott to come on board for the start of the season, which is going to be kicking off production soon. Our hope is that he fits within the group right away, and we at the very least find out a little bit about him.

The only thing we know we don’t want to see is someone else be a carbon-copy of Cosgrove. This is a chance to bring in a character with a slightly different energy, and we are excited to see what that could look like.

Remember that season 23 will premiere on NBC come Thursday, January 18 in the same timeslot you’ve come to expect.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

