The Curse season 1 episode 3 spoilers: An important meeting?

Even though this week is Thanksgiving, Showtime is still planning to release The Curse season 1 episode 3 in a matter of days. What can we say about it?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that the three main characters could have a reason to spend time together once more in “Questa Lane.” For most of episode 2, Dougie was sticking around town, waiting to hear if the HGTV show with Asher and Whitney was going to be picked up. So where are we going to see things go from here?

As some of you may be aware already, the folks at the premium-cable network are not exactly handing out spoilers left and right for what is coming up here. As a matter of fact, they have barely said much of anything at all! Yet, if you head over to SpoilerTV you can see a few new photos for this episode, including one that shows Dougie, Asher, and Whitney all together here.

So what’s going on? If we had to wager a big guess at the moment, it is that the trio are going to be hearing something more about the show — or, if nothing else, the results of a focus group. We have heard already that in some way, this is going to be a big part of the story coming up — it is possible that there can be some negative feedback that starts to throw Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder’s characters into somewhat of a frenzy.

After all, it is important to remember this: Whitney in particular seems to be intent on making her show this big, altruistic thing. However, TV doesn’t work that way a lot of the time, and this genre can be deeply cynical. That’s one of the reasons why Dougie is there in the first place! Expect drama, but also some awkward humor.

