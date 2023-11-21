The Curse season 1 episode 3: Is the secrecy a good thing?

If you are curious to understand more of what’s ahead on The Curse season 1 episode 3, we totally get that! Yet, Showtime clearly seems keen to leave you hanging as long as they can.

After all, consider this for a moment: Other than the title of “Questa Lane” and a short synopsis about a focus group, the network has revealed almost nothing about the next installment of the Emma Stone – Nathan Fielder series. Meanwhile, they did something similar last week in advance of episode 2. There are no lengthy promos or descriptions out there, and nor is there some massive deluge of press. Sure, Fielder and Stone appeared in tandem on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but all things considered, this is a reasonably low-key tour for what is being touted as one of the most important prestige shows of the year.

Now, is some of this secrecy a function of the SAG-AFTRA strike only recently ending? We’re sure that is the case, but we also tend to think that another part of it is by design. It is pretty clear that someone, whether it be the network, Paramount+, or the producers themselves, feel like this show is more effective when you don’t know anything about what is next. American Horror Story and a few other series have taken this approach in advance.

Still, is it funny that The Curse is hiding away more of their episodes than the likes of House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Succession, or Yellowjackets? Absolutely it is, given that you’d probably consider all of those shows to be higher stakes in one way or another.

Yet, this is the strategy that everyone is operating from at the moment and in the end, we just have to wait and see whether it works for them — and whether the presence of the two stars and the cringe-worthy humor is enough to get people hyped.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

