The Curse season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The focus group

Are you prepared to see The Curse season 1 episode 3 over on Showtime this weekend? There’s a lot to be thankful about here. Let’s just say that “Questa Lane” could be funny, chaotic, and also send at least one of the two characters into a panic.

From the start of the series, it was clear what Whitney and Asher’s goal here was: To be able to showcase their efforts in New Mexico over on HGTV. On paper, they want it to be presented as this kind, virtuous thing, which may not be the case in reality with how they impact some of the locals. Also, there’s another question here, one that Dougie has already raised: Is this actually going to make for a popular TV show?

Showtime has released the official episode 3 synopsis, and while it’s not exactly substantial, it is still a compelling tease nonetheless: “A focus group gets into Whitney’s head.”

What is this going to look like? Well, we tend to think that this focus group is going to make Whitney second-guess everything, including how the public sees her. For the time being, this is clearly what she cares about more than anything else. We have seen this time and time again, and we have no real reason to think that this is going to change in the relatively near future. Why would it when Whitney has some people around who enable her, and also seems so intent on shunning anyone who can bring her image down?

As for Asher, the biggest thing that we can say right now is that this guy is a total disaster and for now, there’s no real evidence that this is about to change.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

