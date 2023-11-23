Fargo season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Juno Temple on Dot’s struggle

As we prepare ourselves to check out Fargo season 5 episode 3 on FX next week, isn’t it nice to know more about Dot Lyon? She has proven herself to be a formidable, fascinating character who comes from a difficult past.

Thanks to the two-part premiere that aired a little bit earlier this week, we are lucky now to have a much better understanding of precisely what that is. Dot is trying to run from her old husband Roy Tillman, who is about as awful a human as you are going to find. he is out to control anything and everything, and seems more than fine to do whatever he deems necessary in order to make some of that happen. He is certainly violence, and Dot is currently trying to do whatever she can to defend herself.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

In speaking about some of her character’s story more to Variety, here is at least some of what Temple had to say at the moment:

“She’s a survivalist and has got a past that she’s kept back in the past … And as we see throughout this season, it begins to catch up with her. It’s a past where a lot of people want things from her, and they don’t ask what she wants. And so, she will fight against it to the bitter end to protect the thing that is the most important to her, which is her family.”

For those wondering, Temple also notes that she practiced her Minnesota accent for the show for months, going so far as to use it at the grocery store and other places. This character is a far cry from Keeley over on Ted Lasso, and we tend to imagine that this is what made the role so delightful for her to play.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion all about Fargo season 5 episode 3, including what else lies ahead

What do you most want to see from Juno Temple across Fargo season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







