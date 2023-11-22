Wednesday season 2: More on Jenna Ortega’s filming schedule

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, there are some plans for Wednesday season 2 that are starting to take shape. Filming is moving to Ireland for the latest batch of episodes, and it is going to start up at some point in April.

So what more can we say at the moment? It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise at this point, but production will be going well into the summer. This is courtesy of a new report from Deadline, who notes that Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday schedule has made it impossible for her to take part in the next Scream movie. She will not be returning to that franchise for now, and it is worth noting that this is not connected to Melissa Barrera being dismissed from the franchise yesterday.

The most notable thing about this story is largely the idea of a TV show taking precedence over a movie to such a degree, but that shows the massive popularity of the Addams Family adaptation at this point. Ortega was certainly successful before the Netflix series ever came out, but this allowed her to jettison to becoming a household name. She got a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live as a result of it, and has since been cast in other movies.

Of course, Wednesday season 2 has likely been delayed already amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. When you consider the amount of time required to both shoot this series and then also edit it after the fact, it is our feeling that you won’t see it premiere until at least the first half of 2025. That is going to be a huge year for the streaming service, given that they also have in there another season of Stranger Things, which should be starting up production before too long after incurring some delays of its own.

