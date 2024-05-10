FBI season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Is Maggie returning?

As you prepare to see FBI season 6 episode 12 on CBS next week, is there a chance to see Maggie Bell back in action again?

Well, we do think that there is good and bad news here. First and foremost, we should note that Missy Peregrym’s character is not mentioned in the attached synopsis:

“Consequences” – When a truck driver is murdered and the drug he was transporting goes missing, the team hunts for those behind the remaining batch that is already wreaking havoc on the streets of New York. Meanwhile, Jubal is thrust closer to the case when the identified suspect is someone close to him., on FBI, Tuesday, May 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Meanwhile, the character is not featured in the promotional photos, and that doesn’t bode well. We should also add in the following quote from Zeeko Zaki to TVLine:

“In the next one that airs, we do slip in a ‘she’s eager to get back to work.’ … She is definitely eager.”

Based on all of this, it feels somewhat fair to say that Maggie may be MIA once more, but there is certainly a good chance that you will see her back again moving into the finale — and obviously, we are pretty darn excited to see what comes along with that. The show has been renewed already for three more seasons, and we’d love to see the character back around! In general, occasional absences for series regulars are an increasingly common thing, especially within Dick Wolf productions as a cost-saving measure. We have also seen this here and there for the One Chicago franchise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

