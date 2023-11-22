Yellowstone season 6: Was a secret Dutton sibling story planned?

We should start off this story by noting that Yellowstone season 6 is not going to happen. However, at one point there were apparently plans, and that leads to one of the crazier stories that we’ve had a chance to see this year. (All things considered, that’s saying something.)

In a new interview with Taste of Country, singer-songwriter Cory Asbury claims that one upon a time, he was going to play a secret sibling to the Dutton family: “I was fired up about it and so bummed when it was canceled … So bummed.”

Asbury also shared a few more details about this to Dutton Rules podcast host Adison Haager during an Instagram Live Q&A:

“I was supposed to be Kayce’s long-lost brother … We were gonna move to Montana for a full year. We were ready … Anna (his wife) gave me the OK and our kids were like, ‘OK, cool, we’ll live in Montana.'”

Why didn’t this happen?

Well, plans for Yellowstone shifted earlier this year due to a number of facts, most notably the decision to end the show with season 5. The reports surrounding Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, and others are pretty well-documented at this point, so there’s no real reason to dive more into those at present.

In the end, we do actually know that there is a follow-up to Yellowstone currently planned in 2024, but there’s a good chance that this show will go in a completely different direction. We should also note that nobody at Yellowstone or Paramount has responded to some of Asbury’s comments; he claims that he was asked not to share the news but since it’s not happening anymore, he clearly feels okay to do so.

For now, we are still excited to see how this show is going to end — it does feel like John Dutton will eventually die, but how is that going to happen?

Do you think that this story about Yellowstone season 6 could have proven interesting?

