A Murder at the End of the World episode 5: Even more death?

We recognize already that A Murder at the End of the World episode 5 is not airing for a little more than a week. Yet, at the same time there is SO much to be excited already!

After all, this is a show that clearly has no problem killing off characters. At the end of episode 1, we saw the end of the road for Bill. Meanwhile, Rohan kicked the bucket at the end of episode 3 in equally-suspicious circumstances. At this point, it feels like someone at the retreat is looking to ensure that the truth does not get out about who they are or what they have done. Is Andy pulling all the strings? Maybe, but this is just one of many ideas that are floating around out there. (From our vantage point, it really is “the more, the merrier” when it comes to theories.)

Here’s what we can tell you in some official capacity about episode 5. The title here is “Crypt” (certainly ominous, no?), and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

Darby confronts her prime suspect only to find the tables turned and an unexpected alliance formed…Until someone else dies and her own life is threatened.

Could Darby actually be killed? Given that this is billed as a limited series, we tend to think that this and a number of other ideas are still on the table. However, at the same time we do think the show is so effective because a lot of it is told through her lens.

What do you think we are going to see entering A Murder at the End of the World episode 5?

