American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6: Case for filming soon

We know that it has already been a long wait for American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6, at least based on how lucky we were to watch part 1 without interruption.

So is there going to be a chance for filming for part 2 to start off at some point in the near future? We do tend to think so, especially for a few different reasons.

For starters, there was some news recently about Kim Kardashian working on a new movie project — in order for that to happen, she has to finish her current job, right? Beyond just that, the SAG-AFTRA strike recently ended and we tend to think that FX would like the show back as soon as humanly possible.

We know that there are already unconfirmed rumors out there that the show will be back in production shortly after Thanksgiving, and we certainly hope that is true. It would open the door for the series to come back around February and from there, we can get a good sense precisely what Siobhan did or did not do. That is, after all, the real core of the end of episode.5. Has Anna actually made some sort of deal with the devil? This may sound crazy, but this is the sort of super-crazy show where that may actually be possible, as strange as that may seem.

To date, we would consider Delicate to be a rather pleasant surprise, whether it be Kardashian’s performance, the crazy stories from top to bottom, or the way it actually manages to have focus — there have been some seasons of the franchise over the years that have seriously lacked that and then some.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

