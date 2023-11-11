American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 return date: Good news?

Is there now a reason for more optimism when it comes to an American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 return date over at FX? For now, it feels that way!

After all, consider for a moment here the fact that with the SAG-AFTRA strike now over, actors can get back work! This season of the franchise was deep into production when the strike first hit, and it was lucky to have the entire first part of its story ready to go in enough time to get back on the air when we get around to earlier this fall. Over the past few weeks, though, we’ve been on a hiatus, and we do tend to think that this is going to last for at least a little while.

As wonderful as it would be to get more episodes of the series here in the relatively near future, we have to be cognizant of one thing here above all else — a little bit of patience will be required to get from point A to point B. We’re more than likely not getting Emma Roberts or Kim Kardashian back over the remainder of the year. The more likely situation instead is that we’re looking at a January or February return date and honestly, we’re okay with that.

More so than an exact date, the biggest thing that we want from American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 and beyond is a chance for some more continuity and closure. With all of the question marks and mysteries that have been brought to the table already, it is pretty darn challenging to know where things are going to land. A lot of the fun here will be the mystery of trying to figure that out, which we tend to think is not going to be easy. Sure, it feels like we’ve got some seemingly-importal witches here and a possible deal with the devil, but is that really the case? This is clearly a world where things are pretty darn complicated.

