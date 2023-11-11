American Horror Story: Delicate part 2: More filming soon?

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, does this mean that some good news is on the way for American Horror Story: Delicate part 2? We don’t think it will come as some shock, but we are hoping for something more here in the relatively near future. After all, how can we not?

First and foremost here, let’s start with a reminder that the entirety of the Emma Roberts – Kim Kardashian series did not wrap up before the strike began, which put FX in a precarious position. One of the reasons they decided to split the show up into halves is because they deemed it important to have at least something more to share before Halloween — a decision we understand, given that it is a longstanding tradition to put at least a handful of episodes on the air before we get around to Halloween.

Now, the situation does become more interesting as we wait around for part 2 to get back in production. There is no date as of yet as to when filming will resume, but there are some other series out there starting as early as right after Thanksgiving. With that in mind, we do think something similar could happen here. That could give the entire American Horror Story: Delicate time to either wrap filming before Christmas or at least get close to it.

As for when the second part of the story is going to premiere, we’ll have more news on that in due time. For now, though, we are just hoping that the creative team has a great way to explain the aftermath of what seemingly happened with Siobhan at the end of episode 5. That was a crazy way to leave us hanging, wasn’t it?

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

