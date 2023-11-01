American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 return date: November?

Now that we are in the month of November, what does that mean when it comes to American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6? Are we going to have a chance to learn a return date soon?

Well, we should really note first and foremost here that we absolutely want to see more of the FX drama sooner rather than later. Episode 5 concluded with a pretty huge cliffhanger when it comes to Siobhan, as she may have killed off Anna’s primary competition for the Academy Award. Is she a demon, a watch, or the devil outright? There are so many theories out there and for now, a lot of it appears to be connected to Anna’s pregnancy. Does this baby have some sort of special, pseudo-supernatural abilities? That’s at least one thing to think about right now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

As for a return date, the first thing that we should say is that we’re certainly not going to see episode arrive this month on FX. There is a small chance we will see a date be announced at the end of the month, but that is tied mostly to one thing above all else — what is going on when it comes to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Production on American Horror Story: Delicate has yet to be wrapped up and because of that, it is hard for the network to make any sort of specific announcement. They are most likely going to be patient with this to ensure that they don’t have to announce something now, only to delay it later on down the road.

For now, just know that the rest of the season is most likely coming in 2024, and it is going to be crazy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on American Horror Story: Delicate, including other theories on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to an American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 return date?

Do you think we will get some news this month? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







