American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6: A little more hope?

If you do find yourselves out there very much curious to learn more about American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6, let’s just say there is a lot to prepare for!

So, where do we start off here? Well, we know that there is a ton of uncertainty out there at this point all about when the show could be back, largely due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming for the Kim Kardashian – Emma Roberts iteration of the show is not yet complete, which is one of the reasons why the season has actually arrived in parts. Our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see production start soon, mostly because there are indications that we are getting closer to the end of said strike.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

If filming for Delicate can actually kick off at some point over the next few weeks, then there’s a chance that the second part of the show will premiere in January. Honestly, that’s something that a series like this needs. A long hiatus doesn’t benefit this show since you need a lot of people out there to remember everything that happened in the first five episodes, especially that big twist that suggests that Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) may be a murderer. Nothing is confirmed on that at the moment, but that’s something to watch out for.

We’re rather lucky that we just came off of four episodes of American Horror Stories, as we do think that this serves as a nice little side dish to tide us over until we can get back to the main meal a little bit later down the road.

No matter when Delicate is back, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some great things, no?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story: Delicate right away

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







