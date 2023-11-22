Law & Order season 23: When will we see first promo?

Now that we know that a Law & Order season 23 is coming to NBC in January, why not have a discussion about the first promo?

Well, the first thing that we really should say here is that we want a first-look preview sooner rather than later but, of course, there needs to be footage in order for that to happen! Some of this, inevitably, is going to take a certain amount of time.

Remember here that NBC is not going to have anything at all to show off here until at least a few weeks after production kicks off, and even then, they may not be all that interested in doing that right away. Just remember for a moment here that this could be late December and at that point, there may not be a guarantee that viewers will be around during the holiday season. We tend to think that it’s possible we could be waiting until January to see some sort of new footage and if that’s the case, it is okay. Remember that this show doesn’t need some sort of big ramp-up period, mostly because it has such a dedicated following already. We tend to think that really, the only thing it absolutely needs to do is remind viewers what they have been missing out on all this time in the first place.

Oh, and of course we’d love to see some more news when it comes to a new cast member at some point in the future — why wouldn’t they get that word out as soon as possible? We do know already that the show is going to be looking for a new Detective…

