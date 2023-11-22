NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 3 promo: More action ahead?

Following last night’s installment we had a chance to see a first-look preview for NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 3 at CBS. So what do we have to be excited about at this point?

Well, based on what we saw in the promo, it really feels at this point like the network is that interested in giving you an in-depth look at any individual story. In that way, they are keeping things fairly similar to what we’ve seen with a lot of other shows in general all across the board. These previews really are not being crafted to appeal to any diehard fans. Instead, the real focus here is going to be trying to recruit people who may not be regularly watching the show at this point, and we understand that to a certain extent. They want to add to the viewer base and think that selling the show based on the action and the setting is enough on its own.

In the end, what we’re mostly just curious about is with its shorter season, whether or not NCIS: Sydney will be able to maintain a lot of the momentum that it’s managed to acquire in a short period of time. This series is a fun expansion of the franchise and in a way, we think that it is a gift for a lot of people out there who have been watching for so many years.

If you watch episode 3, then there’s a chance that you’re going to be able to see a lot of the themes that you saw in the promo … but also so much more. Remember here that there’s a chance that we could see some other winks and nudges to the reset of the franchise.

