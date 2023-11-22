Fargo season 5: Are Jon Hamm’s chest piercings real?

We know that there are so many things well worth discussing when it comes to Fargo season 5 — but, for now, we’re talking about Jon Hamm’s piercings. Seriously.

Want to get a better sense of what we’re talking about here? Well, just look at the key art above! The Mad Men star’s character of Roy Tillman has his chest pierced and somehow, this many not even be close to the most ridiculous thing about him. This show loves to live in absurdities, and you can rest assured that there are going to be a lot of things with this guy.

So let’s get to the real burning question that everyone wants to know: Are the piercings actually real? Did Jon Hamm actually go and get a certain part of his chest punctured? Well, not so much, even if it is a funny thing to think about here.

Speaking (per Entertainment Weekly), Hamm confirmed that the crew actually created a latex covering over his chest, where the piercings then were. We can’t even imagine the process of putting all of this together, but who knows? There may have been a part of this that, in the end, helped to ensure that Jon got into character in advance. Roy Tillman is a local Sheriff, someone both full of bravado and full of himself. He clearly thinks that he is the greatest gift to his local community, and there could be a lot of conflict with those around him.

To be specific, let’s just go ahead and say that this is going to be one of the best seasons we’ve seen in a while, piercings or no piercings, and Hamm is a big part of the reason why.

