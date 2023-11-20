Fargo season 5 spoilers: Jon Hamm describes Roy Tillman

There are so many different reasons to watch Fargo season 5 over on FX, but isn’t the presence of Jon Hamm here a big one? The Mad Men star is going to have a huge role to play moving forward as Sheriff Roy Tillman, one of the most powerful men in the region … and also someone who could collide at many points with Juno Temple’s Dot Lyon.

This season’s going to be dark — be prepared for that in advance. Sure, there may be a few moments of humor here and there, but don’t expect a near-constant stream of laughs every step of the fact. Instead, be afraid of some of these characters for their actions — with Roy in particular being high up on the list.

So how does Hamm describe the character? Speaking in a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes, here is just some of what the actor had to say:

“We live in such an odd world at the moment, where ridiculous narcissism can be perceived as somehow rugged individualism, and it really isn’t … Noah [Hawley] pitched this character to me as Sheriff Joe Arpaio mixed with the Tiger King, and I was like, ‘I’m in.’ As an actor, it’s f—ing fun to play that man, because delusion is a real fun place to live in a character study, for sure.”

Just based on that this description alone, there’s a good chance that Roy thinks that he is both a great Sheriff and also the most awesome guy ever. Is he either of those things? Probably not, and one of the biggest villains this season could potentially be someone appointed to uphold the letter of the law. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

