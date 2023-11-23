Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 11/23?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? How about its two spin-off shows in SVU and Organized Crime? Both will be back at some point during the 2023-24 season, but is it going to happen anytime soon?

Well, for those of you who are interested in getting more news, we have it for you within — both good and bad.

So where should we start? Well, the first big thing is noting that you are going to see all three of these shows back on the air come January 18, where they will air in the same timeslots that they did back during the 2022-23 season. It’s great to have a little bit of clarity there but at the same time, it means that there is no new episode for any of them tonight. (To be fair, though, today is Thanksgiving and we’re pretty confident that none of them would be airing even if this was a normal season of TV.)

With the news of some official premiere dates at this point, it does mean that the cast and crew can get back to production and ensuring these episodes are as perfect as possible, which we know they will be doing sooner rather than later. Once we’re on the other side of this weekend we tend to think that all three shows will start gearing up to some degree and from there, we could see more in the way of casting news or story scoop.

Even though it’s true that this has been an extremely long break following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, we also don’t expect any big changes to the tone and style of these shows. At this point, they all know what they are. There is a reason why this franchise has been on the air so many years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

