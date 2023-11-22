Doctor Who alum Jodie Whittaker reflects before 60th anniversary

This weekend the Doctor Who 60th anniversary is going to arrive on BBC One — isn’t there so much to celebrate? This is one of the most important shows in the history of science fiction, and we tend to imagine for every former Doctor, there is something special about knowing your place in it.

For Jodie Whittaker, you could argue that it may feel a little weird watching the first part of the three-part anniversary event this weekend. After all, this will be the first episode of the show since her exit. Will she struggle watching it back?

As it turns out, not so much. Here is what she had to say to the Radio Times when asked if this particular moment is bittersweet:

“Not at all. What a thing to be part of and, you know, I’m never fired from it. I’m always the Doctor … Now I get to see the joy in someone else’s eyes. I can’t wait. I’m new to this as well, because I didn’t really watch it before. So now I get to be a proper audience member and I get all the references! Now I understand it!”

Ultimately, we do think there’s eventually a chance that Whittaker could reprise the role, mostly because we tend to think that is the case for every former Doctor. Like so many stars who came before her, Jodie likely introduced many fans to this character and the universe. That is a big part of what makes this show so special; every person out there has their own personal favorite Doctor, and that moment when they first got swept away into the world of the series. (For us personally, it was Matt Smith.)

Remember that by the end of the 60th anniversary, we could see the end for David Tennant’s return as The Doctor … and then the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa! The world of this show just keeps changing.

How do you feel about Jodie Whittaker’s era of Doctor Who at this point?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

