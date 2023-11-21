Doctor Who spoilers: See ‘The Star Beast’ audio trailer

If there is one thing that we know already, it is that the folks at Doctor Who love to be creative with some of their marketing. With that, why not go ahead and present the latest trailer for the upcoming “The Star Beast” in audio form?

If you head over to the link here now, you can get a pretty reasonable sense of what’s coming up here, as this preview signals that The Doctor has been secrets — and they could mean the end for Donna if she ever is to learn them. Both David Tennant and Catherine Tate are appearing in the 60th anniversary special, which is actually going to be told across three parts.

While we certainly anticipate that there are going to be some action-packed and/or scary moments across these specials, we do think the goal here is to make these episodes a celebration of both the past and also the future. With Tennant and Tate, you have reminders of what is considered by many to be the best chapter in the modern version of the franchise. Meanwhile, these specials also mark the grand return of Russell T. Davies and kick off a new era of streaming, with the show airing on Disney+ outside of Britain. That means a bigger budget, and a chance to tell stories that are a little bit more ambitious.

Of course, by the end of these specials we are also going to have a chance to properly meet Ncuti Gatwa, who will hopefully usher in a new generation of fans. Doctor Who always changes and evolves and as The Doctor themselves would tell you, that’s okay. What matters is that you enjoy and celebrate some of the little moments along the way.

