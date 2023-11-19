Doctor Who spoilers: More ‘The Star Beast’ details!

Can you believe that we’re on the cusp of seeing the Doctor Who 60th anniversary kick off with “The Star Beast”? Next weekend, we’ll be able to see it! We have every reason in the world to think that we’re going to see a story here that is fun, imaginative, but also action-packed and dramatic, as well.

There are a number of things that of course stand out about it, but we do have to begin with what is perhaps most notable, first and foremost. David Tennant is back! He’s not exactly the same iteration of The Doctor as he was before, but there is of course the same DNA there. Beyond just his presence, you’ve also got the return of Catherine Tate as Donna.

So how are these two going to collide moving forward? We suggest that you check out the full synopsis for this Doctor Who episode now, as it gives you a great sense of what’s ahead:

The Doctor is caught in a fight to the death as a spaceship crash-lands in London. But as the battle wreaks havoc, destiny is converging on the Doctor’s old friend, Donna.

Obviously, we don’t think that every single loose end is going to be tied up here, mostly because it makes more sense for a lot of it to be continued in “Wild Blue Yonder,” which is the second part of the three-part event. The third is titled “The Giggle,” and that seems to be the one featuring an appearance from Neil Patrick Harris. This entire event kickstarts the return of Russell T. Davis as showrunner and also brings the series to Disney+ internationally — the enthusiasm is high for this, as the show is going to be bigger, epic, and perhaps more imaginative than ever.

