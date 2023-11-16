Doctor Who spoilers: See new Nicola Coughlan video

If you are an enormous fan of all things Doctor Who, then this week has proven to be rather great! After all, we are not only inching closer to the 60th anniversary special, but we’ve also had a chance to hear some great news about next year’s Christmas Special, featuring a rather big-name guest star.

As the title gives away, this person is Nicola Coughlan, the star of Bridgerton who also worked with Ncuti Gatwa on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie earlier this year. Despite this special not airing for another year, it has recently been in production — a sign that the powers-that-be are working pretty far ahead when it comes to some of this stuff.

If you head over to the link here, you can see what is a new behind-the-scenes video of Coughlan working on the show, where she expresses her excitement to be a part of the second season featuring Gatwa as The Doctor. There are a lot of stories to get to before this point, but isn’t it nice still to have some good stuff to look forward to? At the very least, we tend to think so. Showrunner Russell T. Davies seems to be eager to bring some nostalgic favorites back during his return to the show, and what better one is there than the holiday events? This marks a real opportunity for bring some entertainment to new and old fans alike, while testing the imagination for a show that is effectively known for that.

There have yet to be any official details given about Coughlan’s role and honestly, we could be waiting for a while in order to get those.

As for the series that the actress is known for, our hope is that season 3 of Bridgerton airs at some point in the first few months of 2024. The episodes have already been shot, so Netflix may be waiting to figure out where to place it amidst the far larger strike.

