Doctor Who spoilers: 60th Anniversary & Timeless Child

We know that the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary special is going to contain a lot of great stuff in the present, but also great nods to the past. In particular, think in terms of some story elements from a recent run of the show.

Obviously, we know that there are some parts of the Chris Chibnall era that are polarizing to a lot of people out there, with one of the biggest ones being the Timeless Child reveal. It completely undid what so many people thought previously about The Doctor and because of that, there have been some out there who wondered if the new, Russell T. Davies led organization was going to do something in order to undo that.

So, what can we say about that at the moment? It’s to give a pretty simple explanation that they aren’t going to be veering away from it at all, regardless of whether you like the twist or not.

Speaking in a new interview with Doctor Who Magazine, here is some of what Davies had to say about “Wild Blue Yonder,” the second episode of the anniversary event:

“The history of the Flux and the Timeless Child is dealt with very slightly in this episode to acknowledge the brilliant work Chris did and to say that’s absolutely part of our history as well.”

Are the next few seasons going to impact that further? There is definitely a chance of it but, at the same time, we tend to think the bigger priority is going to just be establishing David Tennant and then Ncuti Gatwa. Also, potentially working in order to recruit some new fans into the world. The whole goal at the moment is to keep growing the franchise, and that makes all the sense in the world. Why wouldn’t you want that?

