Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 11/23?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to see the series back alongside Station 19 for more? We know that we are on the cusp of pretty substantial update when it comes to both of these series!

Unfortunately, none of this means that we are going to have a chance to get it tonight … and this is where we have to start sharing some of the unfortunate news.

First and foremost, let’s begin by noting the following: Both Grey’s Anatomy and its spin-off remain off the air — though technically, neither one would be on the air this week regardless. It’s Thanksgiving! This is not a time where a lot of shows are going to broadcast anything and at this point, we just have to be patient. The plan is for this universe to come back in March to ABC and at that point, the hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see new installments every week the rest of the way.

Luckily, we do think that shortly after Turkey Day, production will begin and at that point, there will be a lot in the way of fun stuff to air. Just think along the lines here of cast photos, new additions, and story teases. Given that Grey’s Anatomy is entering such a milestone season, we are fairly confident that there will be a little bit of nostalgia sprinkled in here at the same time. Could this mean more Meredith? We suppose that it’s possible, but that’s really up to Ellen Pompeo and the producers to figure out.

For the time being, let’s just continue to rejoice that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over and the actors can go back to work.

