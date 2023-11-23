Is The Golden Bachelor new tonight on ABC? Season 1 finale talk

Is The Golden Bachelor new tonight on ABC? We know that there are a lot of people out there who, understandably, would love nothing more than to continue following Gerry Turner’s journey in a matter of hours.

After all, just consider where we are in the season now! The finale is just about here, and that is when he is going to have to choose between Faith and Leslie, two people who clearly love him and would love nothing more than to spend their rest of their lives with him. He has a hard choice to make.

However, this is where we have the bad news that you aren’t going to see him make said choice tonight. Because today is Thanksgiving, the folks at the network have understandably decided to put a pause on things. The plan instead is to air the two-hour finale of The Golden Bachelor next week on November 30 and during that, we hope to learn so much more about who is legitimately happy and, beyond just that, whether Gerry is still with the woman he chose at the end of the season.

Who will he pick? We’ve felt for the past week or two that it would be Leslie and for now, we continue to think that is likely the case. They clearly have chemistry, and it also seems like they are going to find a way to make their lives work without too much effort.

With that being said, you can make a case that Gerry has a deeper emotional understanding with Theresa, who has also dealt with tremendous grief. As you get later in life, finding someone who understands you on every level is more and more important. This is going to be a hard decision for him, and absolutely we expect tears — not only from the people involved, but also all over the country.

