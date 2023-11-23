Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight on ABC, season 9 episode 9?

Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight on ABC? We’re sure that there’s a lot of people out there who would love to spend Thanksgiving escaping away from family-related chaos to the beach. This show is silly, ridiculous, occasionally romantic, and of course an institution.

Unfortunately, it is also not on the air tonight. While we’re sure that a lot of people would love nothing more than to watch it, the network doesn’t want to risk viewers off doing other things on the holiday. It will be back in one week’s time for the penultimate episode of the season, which is also airing at a special time in 10:00 p.m. Eastern. (It will be coming on board after The Golden Bachelor and its two-hour finale event.)

So what will make this edition of Bachelor in Paradise notable? We are at the end of the season, so of course, this is when a lot of serious decisions are going to be made. For more, just go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

After a season of romance, full of twists and turns like never before, time is running out, but the beach is hotter than ever! With only one rose ceremony standing between the remaining couples and the end of paradise, the beachgoers are feeling the pressure to lock in their connections. Shocking breakups, unexpected exits and more lead to rocky waters, but will new self-discoveries and the existing solid connections prevail? Only time will tell.

(TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Will there be an engagement during the finale?

Nothing can be thought of as 100% a sure thing but honestly? We expect it. This show tends to be good for at least one if not more a season, just as it has also produced a rather incredible number of success stories. Through all the nonsense we see in Paradise every year, some people really do emerge from it happy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

