Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 9 spoilers: Is Rachel leaving?

As we prepare to see Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 9 on ABC in two weeks, what will be front and center?

Well, for starters, why not talk a little bit about the roast? This was at the forefront of this past episode, and it clearly led to a lot of hurt feelings all across the board. The heartbreak could continue moving forward, as there are a lot of relationships in jeopardy. Also, it feels like there’s a chance Rachel could leave based on what we’re seeing in there.

Does Rachel really have a reason to stay at the moment? Well, let’s just say that it is hard to consider a lot of reasons why she would want to stay at this point. We’re at the point now where feelings are starting to get a little bit more serious and because of that, we tend to think that it’s hard to develop anything big in a really short period of time. Of course, the show tends to amplify the idea that a lot of couples could break up, but we’re not sure that this is something that is going to happen with some of the bigger ones right now. One of the things we think could happen is that some will split right before time to get engaged.

In the end, we really just hope that there is at least one or two love stories that stick once the season is over, mostly because we think that we deserve it after sitting through a lot of this story. It’s been pretty darn difficult this season with a lot of the petty drama, even if there have been a few genuine laugh-out-loud moments.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bachelor in Paradise, including thoughts on Blake and Jess’ potential breakup

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 9?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







