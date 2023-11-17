Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 8: Did Blake and Jess break up?

We knew that entering Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 8 tonight on ABC, there was a chance for some chaos. After all, Katie Thurston returned to the beach to introduce everyone to a roast, which was probably the worst idea ever for people who are already incredibly sensitive.

Were some of the jokes insanely mean? Absolutely, but it doesn’t help that some of these people had zero comedic timing and were just reading off insults. (One of the funniest ones was actually someone saying that Jesse Palmer looked like a thumb.)

Now, let’s get more into the real drama close to the end of the episode. Rachel Recchia had been miserable for a good while as of late, so we did wonder whether or not she was even going to stick around. Meanwhile, Blake realized that he needed to have some serious conversations with Jess when it came to whatever their future may hold. After being around Katie, we do think that it caused him to realize more of what he wants.

So after a super long walk over to one of the cabana beds, the music and the tension rose. They certainly made it seem like the two are about to break up. Blake told her that he wasn’t sure it was going to work, and that’s where the episode ended.

Are they doomed?

We suppose that it’s possible after the show that they get together again, but it feels pretty hard to recover from this. Ultimately, Blake realized on Paradise that he felt so much more for Katie in a short period of time than he did Jess, who he spent a LOT more time with. Of course, we do think that the structure of The Bachelorette contributed in some ways to that, and it does help to explain further why he may be feeling confused.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

