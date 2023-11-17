Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 9 return date over at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, do you want to get the Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 9 return date? We don’t blame you at all! There is a good bit to prepare for still, even as we are starting to prepare for the end of the season.

First things first here, let’s just start by getting some of the bad news out of the way: You are going to see a brief break in the action in a week. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has to do largely with it being Thanksgiving! Understandably, the folks at the network don’t want to do anything to hurt their ratings, especially since there hasn’t been a season 10 for the franchise confirmed. Sure, it seems like one would be a given, but the live ratings for this particular spin-off are lower than a number of the other shows that they have.

So here is the plan for the immediate future: Bachelor in Paradise will return with the penultimate episode on November 30, which is going to be slightly shorter than what we’ve seen most of the season to accommodate the two-hour conclusion for The Golden Bachelor. Meanwhile, the finale is currently set for December 7.

Is there a chance that we could see some sort of engagements at the very end here? We don’t think it is some big, dramatic statement here to say that this is something that we absolutely do want. How can we not? The question is just how many relationships will be in a good, healthy place to make that happen, given that this season has been so unbelievably messy.

In the end, the most important thing to remember here is that this show does have a pretty good track record of relationships working out in the long-term — we have every reason to think that will transpire here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

