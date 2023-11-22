Is Magnum PI new tonight on NBC, November 22, 2023?

Is Magnum PI new tonight over on NBC? We know that it would be great to venture down to Hawaii again tonight, especially since we had a hiatus for the series just seven days ago.

Unfortunately, we can’t say that we actually come bearing good news here tonight, as the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series is on hiatus. There is no new episode tonight, and the plan instead seems to be making us wait until Wednesday, December 6 to see what’s next. (In the place of the show tonight, you are going to see some holiday-themed programming over on NBC.)

So what all can we say about the future of the series right now? Well, for starters, let’s note that on the December 6 episode you will see Magnum and Katsumoto do their best to take on a difficult case, one where Gordy calls in a favor from Thomas. (Given how many times Magnum has asked for something, it’s only fair that he lends a helping hand here.) Meanwhile, you are also going to see Higgins have her own big storyline, as well! There are four more episodes this season, and this show help to push us further into the home stretch.

As for what’s coming up beyond this…

Let’s just say that for now, the plan seems to be bringing us episode 18 on December 13, and then going on hiatus until the new year for the remaining two episodes. While it may be frustrating to be left waiting on some level, remember that this is actually the best way in order to ensure that the remaining episodes have some good ratings. Airing right around Christmas is never a good idea for a show dependent on solid live + same-day numbers.

What do you most want to see on Magnum PI season 5 the rest of the way?

