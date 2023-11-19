Magnum PI season 6 renewal: Is there a flexible timeline here?

If you have been reading the site for long enough, then you know already that we’d love nothing more than to see a Magnum PI season 6 in the near future. How can we not? This show remains one of the most endlessly entertaining ones out there and by virtue of that, it’s also got a passionate following that you don’t see in many other places.

As many of you may know at this point, though, the renewal situation here is a little bit complicated. The studio does not seem to be shopping the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series around at the moment, which may mean that the best-case scenario here is that NBC changes their mind. Another component here is the fact that none of the show’s cast members are currently under contract. That’s something that will need to be figured out at some point here, as well. Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, this is at least something that could be talked over more.

Now, we recognize it may be somewhat frustrating to hear this, but there is no immediate timeline as to when the show will be saved or when the show has to be saved. It could be months down the road or, technically, even longer. For major networks, it’s a hard thing for them to gauge the future for the 2024-25 season when a lot of their shows haven’t even aired as of yet. For a streaming service like Freevee (who acquired the earlier seasons), they may still be gauging the numbers.

A Magnum PI revival is always possible, and we certainly hope that it is going to happen. In the end, though, the most important thing may just be us all sticking back and recognizing that this is a pretty fluid situation. Flexibility may be key here, both for the fan base and for people who work on the show.

For the time being, our advice is simple: If you love Magnum PI, keep watching, streaming, and spreading the love. This could all be rather valuable in the long-term.

