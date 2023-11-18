Magnum PI season 5 episode 17: When will more details emerge?

If you are like us, then aren’t you excited already to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 17? How can you not be? There is so much to be stoked about, with the one downside being that we’re going to be waiting a while to see what’s next.

After all, let’s start by reminding everyone of this, first and foremost: The Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series is off the air until Wednesday, December 6, as NBC is set to air a number of other holiday specials in the interim. The schedule behind that remains unclear. We are lucky enough to have seen a promo already featuring Jon Lovitz as a guest star, and also learned more about a good Magnum / Higgins moment that we’re going to see.

So when will NBC themselves reveal some official intel to go along with all of this? As crazy as it may seem, it could happen a little bit earlier than you’d think! Based on some of what we’ve seen them do in the past when it comes to press releases, the plan here may be to share some more season 5 episode 17 details when we get around to Tuesday or Wednesday of next week — at the very least, an official synopsis. Some photos could follow in a week / week and a half after that. This is a network that slowly unveils things about their upcoming episodes over time.

Unfortunately, you may still be waiting a while after that to see what’s ahead for the rest of the season. NBC has kept their cards close to the vest there, which makes sense given that they have a lot of options. They could air Magnum PI through the holidays, or take a break leading into some sort of final stretch in January. No matter what happens, let’s just cross our fingers the ratings stay just as good, if not better — we still want to believe in a season 6 at some point!

What do you think we’re going to see on Magnum PI season 5 the rest of the way?

