Dancing with the Stars 32 spoilers: Final Taylor Swift night preview

In just a matter of hours you are going to see Taylor Swift night arrive on Dancing with the Stars 32 — what more is there to say?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that the ABC competition show has made some rather interesting (and surprising) choices when it comes to promoting it. They’ve been a little more coy on announcing specific song choices for the night, thinking obviously that the element of surprise will be working for them. Maybe this is a nod to Swift performing “surprise songs” across The Eras Tour, or maybe there is something else happening here at the same exact time.

What we can at least say for now is that some song choices have nonetheless leaked, such as Charity Lawson doing “Look What You Made Me Do” and Ariana Madix performing “Cruel Summer.” It certainly looks like Xochitl Gomez will performing “Paper Rings,” and there are clues about some of the other remaining Stars, as well.

Beyond the individual performances, there are also going to be some dance relays that will allow for some additional points as well! Alyson Hannigan will apparently be up against Harry Jowsey for that, whereas Charity and Jason Mraz will be paired together. Just by process of elimination, that means that Ariana and Xochitl are the final duo.

What to expect for results

This feels like it will be Harry or Alyson’s night to go — Harry in particular has scored lower than anyone else all season! If we lose someone else, then it will easily be the most stunning exit of the season. We know that Jason has been sick a lot of the week, but we still anticipate him coming out and having a pretty good night.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

