Dancing with the Stars 32: Could Harry Jowsey actually win?

A few weeks ago, we would say that the Dancing with the Stars 32 headline above was a little bit ridiculous. Harry Jowsey felt like he was about to be eliminated at any moment, and he was clearly the worst dancer on the show.

However, he’s still there, and we are now at a point where everyone else left is a solid contender. Alyson Hannigan may be a notch below everyone else (other than Harry) in terms of scores, but she has improved dramatically over the course of the season. Harry, meanwhile, has gotten slightly better, but he sticks out like a sore thumb. His continued presence has become a source of frustration for the fandom, but he’s also far from the first person on this show to stay a lot longer than anyone expected. Sean Spicer is an obvious example, but there were several others before him. Heck, Master P was one of the worst dancers ever on the show and he lasted for a pretty long time.

We’re not trying to put it out into the universe that Harry is going to win, and nor are we trying to discourage those who vote for him. The whole point of this show is that America helps to choose their favorites! Could he actually get the Mirrorball with the scores that he’s getting? It’s possible, but we’d say for now that it’s unlikely.

In the end, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if this was his week to finally go. Whether you look at Xochitl Gomez, Jason Mraz, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, and the aforementioned Hannigan, you have largely excellent dancers and also people with large voting blocks. Gomez isn’t someone we were familiar with preseason, but she has Marvel fans and an extremely popular pro. The latter has certainly helped Harry — sure, Rylee Arnold is new, but she has the support of her older sister Lindsay.

Anything could happen on the show moving forward, but if you’re ready to see Harry leave, let’s just say that it’s time to press the panic button here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

