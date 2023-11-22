A Murder at the End of the World episode 4: Is Oliver the killer?

As you get yourselves prepared for A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 over on Hulu in a matter of days, why not discuss Oliver?

If you are to look at a lot of people within the retreat at the moment, it is pretty easy to say that this character may be one of the biggest murder suspects, and for good reason. After all, we’re talking here about someone who is an expert within robotics, and this hotel is as high-tech an environment as we’ve had a chance to see on TV in a while. We know that he and Andy are working together on a project that could change the world … but what if it goes south?

Of course, we do recognize that the idea of robots turning against humanity is a bit played-out, but that’s not necessarily what we are actually going to get here. Instead, this could be a case where 99% of robots are helpful, and the other 1% are not so much. Is it possible that Bill, Rohan, and perhaps others were aware of a flaw, and both Andy and Oliver are teaming up to ensure that the perfect crimes are staged and nobody really is aware of the truth? That is something that certainly feels possible.

The only thing that we can say for sure is that Andy wanted nothing more than to ensure that Darby was away from Iceland and now, that’s going to be impossible for a number of reasons. He can’t just pawn this all off now as some sort of accident; also, there is that massive storm on the outside.

Do you think that Oliver is responsible for everything we’re seeing on A Murder at the End of the World?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

