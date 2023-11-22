The Conners season 6: The premiere date and what it means

As many of you may have heard at this point, The Conners season 6 is coming to ABC at some point in the new year. To be specific, it is slated to premiere on Wednesday, February 7! Our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see a number of other interesting stories throughout, especially since we could be gearing up for the show’s potential endgame.

The first thing that we should really state here is that technically, there is no confirmation that season 6 is the final one for the series. With that being said, though, there is a reasonable chance that this could turn out to be the case. This show has been on the air for a long time and beyond just that, it’s also one that has had a history dating all the way back to Roseanne. At some point, everyone may want to move forward.

With this being said, there is one case for a possible season 7 at this point — the sixth season is likely going to be less episodes than what was first planned. What’s the reason for that? Well, it is tied very-much to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Is there enough time left to tell the remainder of the story? That’s a good question…

What we would say is that over the next few weeks, we do tend to think that a lot of things are going to start to become a little bit clearer. What’s the reasoning for that? Well, filming is going to be coming up before too long, if for no other reason than that some stories need to be banked in the relatively near future.

Regardless of if this is the final season or now, we expect more of what you’ve come to love here over the years: Nostalgia, but at the same time also plenty of laughs.

