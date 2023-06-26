The Conners season 6: John Goodman hints at potential end

Is The Conners season 6 going to be the final one on ABC? Signs seem to be pointing that way!

First and foremost, we should really note here that there have been signs for a while that the sitcom could be coming to a close soon — we’ve heard the producers as such suggest this in the past and at the same time, this is one of those shows that has been year-to-year from the very beginning. Every time it gets renewed, the cast has to sign new deals — it feels fairly understandable that at some point, a lot of people involved may decide that they are ready to move on.

In speaking on this subject to France 24 in a new interview, here is just some of what John Goodman had to say on the subject:

“I think we may be coming to an end on it, I’m not sure … It’s lasted longer than I thought we would. It was just supposed to be like an eight [episode] show and out thing at one point, but they picked us up again, and they keep picking us up.”

Of course, this will probably be a collaborative decision between the cast, the producers, and ABC — the network may not want to end the show on some level, but they do at least have a big-time comedy hit to replace it with now in Abbott Elementary. They do need to find one more, but we suppose they can figure that out over time.

Just remember that this show was originally a revival of Roseanne, which itself went on for so many years decades ago. What we are looking at in the end here is a story that has lasted for these actors for well over a decade; at a certain point, you can easily argue that they would like to move on and do different things.

