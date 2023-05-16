The Conners renewed for season 6 over at ABC!

For everyone out there hoping to get some great news on The Conners, let’s just say that things are now 100% official.

This morning, ABC officially greenlit the sitcom for another batch of episodes, not that this comes as some sort of enormous surprise. The Conners has proven itself to be an enormous ratings hit over the past few years, and we do tend to think that the hope here is that it will get a chance to eventually go out on its own terms.

Is season 6 going to be the final one? We do tend to think it’s possibly, mostly due to the fact that this show has a veteran cast who has already played these characters for an extremely long time dating all the way back to Roseanne. We don’t think it is far out of the realm of possibility that we see them want to move on eventually.

For the time being, though, you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, let’s just plan on us all having a chance to get more new episodes of the series at some point in the reasonably near future. The Conners is hopefully going to come back on the air this fall, but admittedly, there are some variables that could play a fairly substantial role in all of this. One of the biggest ones is clearly a matter of when the writers’ strike ends up being resolved. There is no specific timetable on this at the moment, but our hope is that we have a chance to see it at some point before we get around to the end of the year.

Story-wise, we have a feeling that the writers will stay fairly true to what they have given us so far. After all, there is no clear reason why they would want to shift away from that at this point.

