Magnum PI season 5: The finale air date mystery continues

When is the Magnum PI season 5 finale going to air over on NBC? We’ve been wondering that for a while now. Unfortunately, even after the latest schedule drop today, we are still wondering.

So what can we go ahead and tell you now is this: The network is eager to get a lot of their shows started off in January. That includes some of their One Chicago shows, even though they are not all even in production as of yet.

What we can at least tell you right now is this: Season 5 episode 17 of the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series is going to be coming on Wednesday, December 6, and traditionally, the network has not aired many of their scripted shows close to the holidays. Is it possible that it could change here? Given that NBC has already reportedly canceled the show, it is possible that this will be the case. They could air episodes weekly and wrap it up on December 27.

Meanwhile, another possibility here is that they air the show through December 20, and then cap things off there with a two-episode finale event. This feels like the more likely possibility, with the only other one being that they hold off some episodes until the start of January and end it before One Chicago returns.

Honestly, the only thing that would surprise us right now is in the event that NBC does not wrap things up for Magnum PI by mid-January. There’s honestly no real reason to hold on to some of the remaining episodes longer than that. We can imagine that there are a lot of twists coming in the next four episodes, but also great action sequences and (of course) romantic moments between Magnum and Higgins.

