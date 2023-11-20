Fire Country season 2: What does the schedule look like?

For everyone out there who is eager to see Fire Country season 2 on CBS, isn’t it nice to have a premiere date at this point? We know that the Max Thieriot drama is coming on the air on Friday, February 16 and with that in mind, we can start counting down the weeks.

Beyond just that, we can also start actively thinking a little bit more about what the overall schedule is going to look like here. We can assume that there are going to be somewhere between ten and thirteen episodes coming up, with a lot of that being based on just how many installments the producers can fit in a shorter production window — and beyond that, how many dates CBS has to fill.

Just think about it like this for a moment — more than likely, Fire Country season 2 will start off with at least three or four episodes that are going to air without interruption. From there, they will likely have some sort of brief hiatus brought on, at least in part, by what is going on with the NCAA Tournament. There will be this one big hiatus but beyond this, there may not be too many others during the season. For those of you interested in watching this show in as straight-through a manner as possible, you can consider this to be great news.

Will the wait for season 2 be worth it? We’re fairly optimistic at the moment, largely due to the fact that the show clearly demonstrated in the first season that it knew what it was. That’s huge for something hoping to have a lengthy stay on television. Heck, there’s a reason why there are some spin-offs that could end up surfacing here at some point down the road.

