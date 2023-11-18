Fire Country season 2: The length of the big Bode twist

Now that we have a more precise Fire Country season 2 premiere date at CBS, isn’t it easier to talk about the story? Behind the scenes, the writers are already in the process of figuring out a number of their plans, in particular when it comes to Max Thieriot’s character of Bode.

At the end of season 1, the show’s lead character made the shocking decision to admit to something he was not guilty of in order to help Freddy. Now, he’s in a spot where he is stuck behind bars and some of his dreams are crushed. In the premiere, we tend to think he’ll still be there — after all, the last thing that we believe the writers are going to do here is completely gloss over that particular situation.

Do we think eventually that the tides are going to turn for Bode? A million percent, and it is really just a matter of when it’s going to happen. If we had to make some sort of semi-bold prediction here, we would say that everything is going to start changing a few episodes in. That way, you can see where things stand in the present, but also an evolution. we don’t think the writers are going to make his situation feel hopeless, mostly because there is no real fun in doing that.

Just remember this: Because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes lasting so long (blame the AMPTP for that), we’re in a situation here where we are probably only going to get 10-13 episodes this season. The story is going to move pretty fast this season, almost by necessity. After all, we would imagine that season 3 is going to look and feel different than season 2. You want to keep evolving every single year!

Remember that season 2 of Fire Country is likely going to start filming after Thanksgiving. At that point, we imagine that we’ll have more insight.

