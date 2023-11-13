Fire Country season 2 premiere date revealed! What to expect

If you have been waiting for a while to get some official Fire Country season 2 premiere date news, we’re pleased to share it today!

This morning, the folks over at CBS made it clear that on Friday, February 16, the Max Thieriot firefighter drama is going to be coming back with its latest batch of new episodes at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The series, like every other scripted show under the sun, has been victim to extensive delays amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. With both of those now settled with fair deals, the network can start to plan ahead.

So why mid-February, more than three months away? Some of it is tied to the fact that Fire Country will not begin production for at least a handful of weeks, on the other side of Thanksgiving. It takes time to film episodes, let alone get them edited and ready to air. Also, you have to remember here that the network also wants the entire Friday-night lineup to premiere at once to ensure that there is some continuity. This is something that, at least for now, we don’t want to discount.

So how many episodes are we getting here? Think somewhere between 10 and 13 — an exact number will be revealed down the road. We do anticipate there being very few repeats in the time in which the show is on the schedule, though there will be a hiatus that happens through some of March due to the NCAA Tournament.

What to expect story-wise…

At the end of season 1, Thieriot’s character of Bode lied in order to ensure that Freddie would be released from prison. However, this sacrifice has caused him to be locked back up.

Personally, we don’t tend to think that Gabriela will believe his claims that he’s a heavy drug user and responsible for a lot of bad stuff, but what can she really do in order to help him?

