NCIS season 21 premiere date revealed! What it means

For everyone out there who is super-eager to check out NCIS season 21, we have news today that we’ve been craving for a LONG time. After all, we finally know when the series is coming back!

Today, the folks over at CBS have confirmed that on Monday, February 12 (the day after the Super Bowl), Sean Murray and the rest of the cast are back with new episodes. Why then? We tend to think there are a few factors that have to be considered here.

Take, for starters, the fact that the network probably wanted all of their Monday-night shows to debut on the same night, as this gives them more of a chance to have continuity and get good ratings across the board. This also gives production plenty of time in order to get off the ground. We also wonder if, on some level, this move was made to ensure that there won’t be that many hiatuses from start to finish — repeats are tough in a season this short.

As for how many episodes we’re going to be seeing for NCIS this go-around, that remains to be seen. However, we personally tend to think it will be somewhere between 10 and 13. We hope more for the latter, but that all depends on how hard the show can work in a compressed schedule.

What to expect story-wise

Remember that at the end of season 20, we saw a huge cliffhanger revolving around Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, one that strongly suggests that he will end up killing a man connected to his past. First and foremost, that has to be addressed.

Beyond that, we know there are plans already to pay homage to the late, great David McCallum (Ducky), who passed away earlier this year. Our hope is that there’s a chance some former cast members can return for this occasion.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

