Fargo season 5 episode 2: Dot Lyon and Roy Tillman’s history

By the time we got to the end of Fargo season 5 episode 2, we got a pretty good sense as how crazy (but also engaging) the story would be this time around. We also better understand the relationships between some of these characters.

We will admit that based on how the show had been promoted over the past several weeks, it was easy for us to assume that Dot Lyon (Juno Temple) was some sort of former crime boss trying to escape her past in a new marriage and life as an ordinary housewife. However, it turns out that the truth is actually a little bit more complicated than that — and certainly twisted.

As it turns out, Dot is 100% running from something, but it is the local sheriff in Jon Hamm’s Roy Tillman! This is someone who has a complete stranglehold on the community and is violent, cruel, narcissistic, and whatever other negative adjective you would to throw out there. Dot is his wife, as it turns out, and he’s been trying to hunt her down. Following her arrest amidst the fall festival meeting, she ended up getting in the system. Hence, her being so concerned after what happened there.

The good news for Dot following the premiere, at least for now, is that she’s okay. However, is she really going to be in this same position forever? That’s clearly something that you are left to wonder about, as she continues to try and hide the truth from her new husband Wayne and his family. She doesn’t believe that the police can help her, even some of the good guys.

Clearly, the foundation has been laid here for a great season; we’ll just have to wait and see where things go from here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

