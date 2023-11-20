Found season 1 episode 8 promo: The search for Sir

As we get prepared to see Found season 1 episode 8 on NBC tomorrow night, isn’t it fair to say this is the biggest story yet? After all, the idea of Sir being out in the wind is extremely dangerous, especially since there are so many secrets that are still being harbored here, ones that could land Gabi in all sorts of hot water.

Sure, Sir has been able to evade the police for decades, but is that really going to continue to be the case? After all, the latest promo indicated that a manhunt is underway for the guy, which means that everything is closer to being revealed than ever before.

Do we understand that things are more intense than ever in the present here? Absolutely, but that isn’t stopping us from wanting a little bit more information about the past at the same exact time. Our hope is that at some point in season 1, we learn a little bit about the origin story of the basement, largely because that would be a way to give so much more context to all of these characters — plus, both Gabi and Sir’s psychology. What is the full nature of their dynamic?

We have a small handful of episodes left before Found season 1 comes to a close and it’s certainly our hope that within those, a number of other details are going to start to become clear.

Also, we’ll keep our fingers crossed here for a season 2 at the same time. Based on how the show has performed so far, doesn’t it feel at least reasonably sensible that there could be more coming? For the time being, we at least tend to think so — we’ll just have to wait and see if that turns out to really be the case or not.

