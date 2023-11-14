Found season 1 episode 8: ‘Missing While Homeless’

Next week on Found season 1 episode 8, you are going to have a chance to see things intensify further with a story titled “Missing While Homeless.” Want to learn more about it?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that Shanola Hampton crime drama is not looking to make big swings or changes versus what we’ve seen in the past. This is a series with a pretty clear sense of self, so why do much to move far away from that? We’re excited to see where things are going to go moving forward, and also to see whether or not Gabi’s actual secret is going to be revealed. That is, of course, something that has been a key part of the show since the earlier part of its run.

Do you want to get a few more details now about what could be coming? Then we suggest that you check out the full season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

11/21/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Dhan spearheads the search for a missing homeless man who’s been an integral part of a tight-knit encampment. When Det. Trent shares troubling news about Sir, Gabi goes to great lengths to protect her secret. TV-14

Rest assured, there is still a good bit of story left to tell this season, so let’s just say that there are a ton of twists and turns that you can anticipate along the way with that! We do think for now, NBC and the producers should be more than happy with the overall performance of the series, plus the potential that it has to clearly get stronger and stronger as time goes by. Rest assured, we’re excited to see that, just as we’re also interested in seeing what the season 2 plans could be. Sure, it may be early, but we’re still on the lookout for any news as soon as it starts to trickle in.

